Man charged with attempted first degree murder after interstate shooting

According to the affidavit, Javan Singleton, who was driving a maroon station wagon, exited the interstate after firing shots at a Lexus ES2450.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man now faces attempted first degree murder charges after he allegedly fired shots at another vehicle while driving on the interstate.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happend I-40E traveling towards Appling Rd. on Friday, March 17.

According to the affidavit, Javan Singleton, who was driving a maroon station wagon, exited the interstate after firing shots at a Lexus ES2450.

Singleton was arrested on March 20, and he faces charges of attempted first degree murder, criminal attempt to commit felony and employ of firearm with intent to commit felony.