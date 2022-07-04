2 men, juvenile, charged with attempted murder after attempted gas station carjacking with shots fired in Olive Branch

The incident occurred along Highway 305 in Olive Branch around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — The Olive Branch Police Department has three suspects in custody, including a juvenile, following an attempted carjacking along Highway 305 in Olive Branch, Mississippi, Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday, when officers responded to a call of attempted carjacking with shots fired in the parking lot of a Shell station at 6055 Highway 305 North.

Officers said they immediately detained the juvenile suspect, while the second, 20-year-old Reginald Fleming, was found and arrested a short time later.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, was found at a hospital a short time later and arrested.

All three will be facing charges of attempted murder, attempted carjacking, armed robbery and possession of stolen property, Olive Branch PD said.

Press release regarding an incident that took place this morning in the parking lot of 6055 Highway 305 North. All... Posted by Olive Branch Police Department on Monday, July 4, 2022