Attorney for Ezekiel Kelly wants court to restrict statements by those involved with case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the public defender representing accused mass spree shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly filed a motion for the ‘restriction of extrajudicial statements.’
Kelly is accused in a shooting spree that put Memphis in an hours-long lockdown last September. He faces 28 charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.
The motion contends statements made by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy at a news conference last month pose a 'substantial likelihood of prejudicing a fair trial.'
During that news conference, D.A. Mulroy said his office would pursue the death penalty, and added that Kelly's case was “not a close case.”
ABC24 has reached out to the D.A.’s office for comment on the motion.