Attorneys for Memphis man on death row say untested evidence could prove he’s not guilty of murdering a mother and her two-year-old child

Shelby County D.A. says untested evidence won’t exonerate death row inmate

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Defense attorneys say untested evidence could exonerate a Memphis man on death row, but Shelby County's top prosecutor says it won't make a bit of difference.

District Attorney Amy Weirich says that's because evidence of Pervis Payne's guilt is overwhelming.

Payne was convicted in the gruesome killing of a woman and her 2-year-old daughter in 1987 in Millington.

The mother was stabbed 42 times and had just as many defensive wounds.

Payne's attorneys filed a legal petition for DNA testing of bloodstained bedding, bedding which the DA's office says is actually from an unrelated murder case.

"Someone else's DNA on a piece of clothing doesn't mean anything. We don't know when it was left behind. There's no date stamp with DNA," said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Payne has maintained his innocence and is scheduled to be executed December 3, 2020.