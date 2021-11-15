All of the victims are between 14 and 17 years old.

AURORA, Colo. — Five teens have been injured in a shooting in Aurora on Monday, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 12:59 p.m.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park at Nome Street and 12th Avenue, according to APD.

The Police Department initially said that Aurora Central High School, which is across the street from Nome Park, was on lockdown, but corrected to say the school was "on a secure perimeter." The shooting did not happen at the school.

Police said the unknown suspect was no longer at the scene.

UCHealth said they have received two of the patients but would not say their ages or conditions.

Children's Hospital Colorado said they have three of the patients from the shooting scene, and they have been reunited with their families.

APD said parents of students at Aurora Central High School will receive an email and automated message from Aurora Public Schools to communicate dismissal for school Monday.

A news briefing is expected around 3 p.m.

No other information was immediately available. This story will be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

#APDAlert: Officers are on scene of a shooting at Nome Park, Nome/12th.



There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions. Central HS is on lockdown.



Unknown suspect, who is no longer on scene.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/SCZBhrm8Iv — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021

