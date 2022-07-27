Husband of late Rev. Eason-Williams wants teens charged in murder tried as adults

"They don't deserve to be out on the streets again, because my wife can never be out on the streets again," said the reverend's husband.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens could be charged as adults in the murder case of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams.

The mother and wife lost her life after an armed carjacking on July 19 at her home in Whitehaven.

The late reverend's husband shared his love for his wife, her legacy, and how he thinks the case should move forward.

After seeing Rev. Eason-Williams, Darrell knew.

“I approached her and introduced myself to her and everybody was silent then her friend Debra had to say ‘girl, he ain’t talking to us,’" recounted Darrell Eason-Williams, with a smile.

Darrell said he knew at the first meeting, she was the one.

He shared it was like they knew each other before that day.

“When I first saw her and looked into her eyes, I knew she was the one I didn’t have to hear her speak,” said Eason-Williams.

Her faith reignited his.

“When I became a part of her, she changed my life tremendously," he said. "I've never been closer to God than I am now and I owe that all to my wife.”

Darrell said what his wife is owed now is justice after she was fatally shot multiple times in a carjacking. A 21-year-old and two 15-year-olds have been charged.

“I want the kids to be transferred to the adult prison, and I want them to be tried as an adult,” said the reverend's husband.

Eason-Williams said the pain of losing the love of his life demands action so no other families will have to endure the same anguish from the same hands.

From those he said shouldn’t have even had the chance to take Autura’s life in the first place.

“I want justice," said Darrell. "My wife was coming home from work. She didn't deserve to be murdered here in the yard while I'm sitting in the house waiting for her to come home. I gotta lift up the garage and see my wife in the driveway. I don't want no other family to have to go through this."

Eason-Williams said the alleged shooter had numerous chances to not commit a second crime.

“You could have just yanked her out of the car and took the car," he explained. "But you had to shoot her numerous times, then drag out the car and left her for dead. And then you go on carjack another car, so they have no remorse for life.”

“I don't ever want them to be out on the streets again," he said. "They don't deserve to be out on the streets again, because my wife can never be out on the streets again. She had to meet God way earlier than she ever planned to be.”

Eason-Williams said he is surviving on memories and prayers and is adamant his wife's legacy will continue.

“She was loved by too many," he said. "She was loved by the whole world.”

The juvenile court judge will make the final decision on if the teens charged in the late reverend's murder will be tried as adults.

Judge Dan Michael said the age of the child and the severity of the charges are two big things he considers.