White County deputies arrested Jacob Varnell for the homicide of Pamela Varnell, 65, and the attempted murder of 63-year-old William Varnell.

BALD KNOB, Ark. — According to the White County Sheriff's Department, on Friday, Aug. 6, a caller reported to 911 that a stabbing had taken place inside a home on South Wallace Road in Bald Knob.

When officers arrived, 63-year-old William Varnell was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital and received treatment.

Also in the home was Pamela Varnell, aged 65, dead from "injuries consistent with stab wounds," White County deputies said in a press statement on Saturday.

After an investigation, 24-year-old Jacob Varnell was arrested after he was found at a home on Highway 258 outside of Bald Knob.