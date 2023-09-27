Wells Fargo Bank robbed in East Memphis, suspect on the run

MPD told Hutchison School and Memphis University School about the incident as a precaution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in East Memphis on Wednesday.

MPD said officers responded to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on 6445 Poplar Ave. around 12:00 p.m.

According to police, a man entered the business, announced he was armed and demanded money. He left the bank with an unknown amount of money, and MPD is not sure which direction he took.

Police said there were no injuries.

MPD told Hutchison School and Memphis University School about the incident as a precaution.