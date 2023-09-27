x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Wells Fargo Bank robbed in East Memphis, suspect on the run

MPD told Hutchison School and Memphis University School about the incident as a precaution.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in East Memphis on Wednesday.

MPD said officers responded to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on 6445 Poplar Ave. around 12:00 p.m.

According to police, a man entered the business, announced he was armed and demanded money. He left the bank with an unknown amount of money, and MPD is not sure which direction he took.

Police said there were no injuries.

MPD told Hutchison School and Memphis University School about the incident as a precaution.

As of 2:00 p.m., MPD are in the area searching for the suspect.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Teen killed after shooting in Frayser near Scenic Hills

Before You Leave, Check This Out