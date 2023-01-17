Second suspect in murder of missing UofM nursing student arrested

Cassius Bryant was arrested January 16. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and false offense report.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrested a second man believed to be connected to the murder of Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis nursing student who was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he was reported missing on December 10, one day before his graduation.

Cassius Bryant, 22, was arrested Monday, Jan. 16. Bryant was charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and false offense report.

The first man said to be connected to the murder, Vincent Patterson, was arrested January 6. Patterson was charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

The affidavit said Bryant's 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and Wilson's state I.D. were both found at 11150 US Hwy 70 just two days before MPD located Wilson's dead body 75 yards away.

According to the affidavit, on December 10, MPD responded to a missing person's call at 5936 Green Dr..

One hour later, Shelby County sheriff's responded to a fire call at 11150 US Hwy, the affidavit said.

When sheriff's arrived at the fire call scene, they located a 2015 Camaro that was set on fire, which the affidavit says belongs to Bryant.

MPD returned to the scene on Monday, December 12, and officers located Wilson's body 75 yards away from where the Camaro was found, the affidavit said. Wilson's body was found with several gunshot wounds.