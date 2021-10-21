Bartlett man charged with firing at Memphis Police officers in parking lot while trying to get away

Tyren Henley, 19, is charged after the incident at a shopping center in the 3600 block of Austin Peay Highway Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man is charged after Memphis Police said he fired into a parking lot full of customers while trying to get away from officers.

Tyren Henley, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

Memphis Police said they responded to an armed party call in the 3600 block of Austin Peay Highway on Saturday, October 16, 2021. When officers got there, they said they saw several people trying to get into a white Chrysler 300 that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

According to the affidavit, while arresting one juvenile, a suspect later identified as Henley got into the Chrysler 300 and an officer ordered him to put the car in park. Investigators said Henley put the car in reverse and backed away from the officer. The affidavit said as other responding officers tried to stop the car, four shots were fired from the vehicle, causing the officers to take cover. They said Henley took off and got away after a chase.

The affidavit said the officer who had ordered Henley to put the car in park identified him from a lineup, and the incident was captured on body cameras. He was arrested Tuesday.