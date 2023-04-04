Man charged with stabbing two elderly family members in Bartlett

Sidney Hayes is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. BPD said it happened in the 3000 block of Keeshond Cove Monday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police said a man has been arrested and charged with stabbing two elderly family members Monday night.

BPD officers were called to the 3000 block of Keeshond Cove, not far from Sycamore View and Yale Rd. before 11 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023. Officers found two elderly victims stabbed, and they were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they identified a relative of the victims, Sidney Hayes, as a suspect. Officers arrested and charged Hayes with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Bartlett jail.