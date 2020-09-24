Bartlett man indicted in deadly shootout between cars in April

30-year-old Ira Crisp was indicted on charges of second degree murder, attempted murder, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man has been indicted in the killing of one man and the attempted killing of seven others in a pair of car-to-car shootings earlier this year in the Raleigh area of North Memphis, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Ira Crisp, 30, on charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shootings occurred on April 13, 2020, in the area of New Raleigh Road and Chapel Road when Crisp began firing shots from a tan Nissan sedan at a Toyota Avalon in which six men were riding.

One of those men, Tyler Williams, 17, was struck and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Two men in a third vehicle also were shot at by Crisp when they arrived in the area, investigators said.

Crisp was identified as the shooter and was arrested nine days later.