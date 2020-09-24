x
Bartlett man indicted in deadly shootout between cars in April

30-year-old Ira Crisp was indicted on charges of second degree murder, attempted murder, and more.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Ira Crisp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man has been indicted in the killing of one man and the attempted killing of seven others in a pair of car-to-car shootings earlier this year in the Raleigh area of North Memphis, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Ira Crisp, 30, on charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shootings occurred on April 13, 2020, in the area of New Raleigh Road and Chapel Road when Crisp began firing shots from a tan Nissan sedan at a Toyota Avalon in which six men were riding.

One of those men, Tyler Williams, 17, was struck and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Two men in a third vehicle also were shot at by Crisp when they arrived in the area, investigators said.

Crisp was identified as the shooter and was arrested nine days later.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Theresa McCusker of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 1 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 7 and in Criminal Court Division 1.

