Search underway for suspect who hit Bartlett police officer with car

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Police are on the hunt for a suspect who hit an officer with their car before taking off.

Bartlett Police said its department and Memphis Police were conducting a joint operation Thursday at Highway 64 and Appling Road. Investigators said while conducting a traffic stop, a Bartlett officer was hit by the suspect driving a black Dodge Charger. They said the car had a fake temporary tag.

They said the driver took off from the scene.