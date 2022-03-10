x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Search underway for suspect who hit Bartlett police officer with car

Bartlett Police said its department and Memphis Police were conducting a joint operation Thursday at Highway 64 and Appling Road.
Credit: Bartlett Police Department

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Police are on the hunt for a suspect who hit an officer with their car before taking off.

Bartlett Police said its department and Memphis Police were conducting a joint operation Thursday at Highway 64 and Appling Road. Investigators said while conducting a traffic stop, a Bartlett officer was hit by the suspect driving a black Dodge Charger. They said the car had a fake temporary tag.

They said the driver took off from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bartlett Police at 901-385-5555.

Related Articles

In Other News

Newborn baby found dead on side of Memphis road