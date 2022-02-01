Bartlett police officer hurt while trying to arrest suspect in Memphis

When officers tried to take the driver into custody, he allegedly hit the officer with a stolen car and drove off.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett police officer was injured while trying to arrest a suspect Tuesday night in Memphis.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers found the stolen car in Bartlett and followed the car to a business in Memphis. When they tried to take the driver into custody, he allegedly hit the officer with the car and drove off.

That officer is expected to be OK.

The car was later involved in a wreck in Memphis and two men were arrested near Whitten Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in that crash.