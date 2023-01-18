Bartlett Police officer struck by driver in stolen vehicle, say investigators

Bartlett Police said an officer with the department’s uniformed patrol division was trying to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of North Germantown Pkwy.

Investigators said at one point, the driver hit the officer with the vehicle and tried to take off from the scene. They said the driver ended up crashing the stolen vehicle, and they ran away. Investigators said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was later caught and arrested.