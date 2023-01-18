x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bartlett Police officer struck by driver in stolen vehicle, say investigators

Bartlett Police said an officer was trying to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning in the Wolfchase area when he was hit.
Credit: Bartlett Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer is recovering after investigators said he was hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle.

Bartlett Police said an officer with the department’s uniformed patrol division was trying to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of North Germantown Pkwy.

Investigators said at one point, the driver hit the officer with the vehicle and tried to take off from the scene. They said the driver ended up crashing the stolen vehicle, and they ran away. Investigators said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was later caught and arrested.

BPD said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

On January 18, 2022, an officer from the Bartlett Police Department’s Uniformed Patrol Division initiated a traffic stop...

Posted by BARTLETT POLICE DEPARTMENT on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

MPD: No evidence yet connects recent homicides, despite rumors there's a serial killer in Memphis

Before You Leave, Check This Out