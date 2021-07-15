Bartlett Police: watch out for scam calls

Scammers have been calling Bartlett businesses claiming to work for FedEx.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Scammers are at it in Bartlett, and police are warning people about it.

The Bartlett Police Department said businesses have been receiving scam calls. Some employees said that the scammer will say that they work for FedEx and the business has a delivery that has not been paid for. The scammer will tell the employee to take money out of the cash register and the safe to deposit into the nearest Bitcoin ATM.

The scammers have in some cases been able to persuade the employee to withdrawal from their own account to deposit. So far, the only businesses that have been affected have been fast food restaurants, but there is the chance they will go after other Bartlett businesses.

Below is the original tweet from the Bartlett Police Department.