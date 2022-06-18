Family of Horn Lake Amazon murder victim retains attorney Ben Crump

Ebony Crockett was shot and killed by a fired Amazon employee who waited for her to leave work at the Horn Lake warehouse on June 3.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Ebony Crockett, the woman who was shot and killed outside an Amazon warehouse in Mississippi.

Crockett, 44, was shot and killed by a fired Amazon employee who waited for her to leave work at the Horn Lake warehouse on June 3, a release from Crump's office said. The suspect was later identified as Corey Brewer, 45, from Memphis.

Investigators said Brewer and Crockett worked at Amazon and knew each other.

Hours after the Horn Lake shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Brewer was shot and killed by Memphis Police officers on Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. They said he shot at officers first and they fired back, killing him after they conducted a traffic stop.

Crump's office said Crockett was granted a restraining order against Brewer and had it served on him the day before the shooting. Brewer had been stalking Crockett for an extended period of time, both at home and at work. He was on-site at the Amazon facility for more than two hours on the day of the shooting, waiting for Crockett to leave work before shooting her as she went to her car.

Crump's office said the Amazon facility doesn't have "controlled access or security."

Crump issued the following statement: