North Mississippi inmate on the run after escaping from work detail

The Benton County Sheriff said George Hunsucker escaped from work detail in Ashland, Mississippi, about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in north Mississippi is on the hunt for an escaped inmate.

According to a Facebook post from Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby, George Hunsucker escaped from work detail in Ashland about 12:45 p.m. Monday. Investigators said he was seen about 4 p.m. in Hickory Flat with a woman in a small white car.

Hunsucker is 5’11” tall and about 150 pounds.

Anyonw who knows where George Hunsucker may be is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 662-224-8941.