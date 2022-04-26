North Mississippi inmate on the run after escaping from work detail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in north Mississippi is on the hunt for an escaped inmate.
According to a Facebook post from Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby, George Hunsucker escaped from work detail in Ashland about 12:45 p.m. Monday. Investigators said he was seen about 4 p.m. in Hickory Flat with a woman in a small white car.
Hunsucker is 5’11” tall and about 150 pounds.
Anyonw who knows where George Hunsucker may be is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 662-224-8941.
