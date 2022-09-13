x
"Better Community Summit" tackles violent crime problem in Memphis

"It's everybody's problem. And because it's everybody's problem, everybody is going to have to get involved,” U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, along with community stakeholders, held another "Better Community Summit" Tuesday in an effort to reduce to reduce violent crime throughout the city.

The summit is tailored to address the needs of parents and children, with topics like domestic violence prevention, community conflict resolution, and de-escalation training.

These discussions are just one of the many ways U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. believes will fight the violent crime spreading throughout Memphis and the Mid-South.

“Violent crime in Memphis is not a police or sheriff's department problem. It's not a prosecutors’ problem. It's everybody's problem. And because it's everybody's problem, everybody is going to have to get involved to deal with this,” he said.

The Better Community Summits are held on a quarterly basis around Whitehaven and east Memphis.

