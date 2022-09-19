Oxford woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced

From 2012 through 2019, Betty Jane Cadle stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority House Corporation, court records said.

OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford woman was sentenced last Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University.

Court records said Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself and to a business she and her daughter owned in Oxford, Mississippi without authority. According to court documents, from 2012 through 2019, Cadle stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority House Corporation.

Representatives of the sorority spoke at the sentencing hearing and recounted how Cadle had bullied the sorority members and maintained an attitude of superiority to avert any questions about the finances of the sorority house.

“The defendant abused her position of trust and authority by stealing money she was entrusted with for her own personal gain.” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said. “The Northern District of Mississippi’s United States Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute those that abuse their positions to steal from others.”