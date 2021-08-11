FBI looking for info on Billy Jack Lincks in Morgan Nick investigation

The FBI is looking for any information about Billy Jack Lincks in relation to Morgan Nick, who was reported missing 26 years ago.

On June 9, 1995, the 6-year-old was taken from a parking lot near the Wofford baseball field in Alma, Arkansas and the person who took has never been found.

According to the FBI, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl two months after Nick's disappearance. The location was eight miles away from the Wofford baseball field. He died in prison in 2000.

"The FBI is requesting help from anyone who knew Billy Jack Lincks. Whether it was through school, work, church, or any social activity, we need information about Lincks and details about his entire life," the FBI said in a release.

Lincks reportedly moved back to the Van Buren area in the 1970s after working at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, Texas from 1962-1974. He also served with the U.S. Army during World War II.