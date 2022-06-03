Billy Ray Turner scheduled to appear in court for the remainder of his sentencing, bringing the Lorenzen right case to a close

Turner was originally scheduled to appear in court on April 22 to receive sentencing for his remaining charges, but the court date was rescheduled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner is scheduled to appear in court Friday, June 3 to receive sentencing for the remaining of his charges in the Lorenzen Wright case.

After the jury deliberated for two short hours on March 21, Turner was found guilty of first degree murder. Turner was also found guilty on counts of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal intent to commit murder.

Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Turner to a life in prison for the first degree murder charge.

Turner was originally scheduled to appear in court on April 22 to receive sentencing for his remaining charges, but the court date was rescheduled.

Both additional counts of conspiracy and intent to commit murder carry between 15 and 25 years in prison each and could be served concurrently.

The 12-year-long case has weighed on the hearts of many. In March of this year, all persons involved in the murder of Lorenzen were convicted and sentenced.

Lorenzen Wright was found dead and abandoned in a field in southeast Memphis on July 28, 2010. Memphis Police said they received a 911 call from Lorenzen’s cell phone nine days earlier on July 19, 2010, and there were 11 gunshots recorded on the call.

Lorenzen's ex-wife, Sherra Wright took a plea deal, and she was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The other party in the murder, Jimmie Martin, was granted immunity for his testimony that he gave while serving time on a non-related crime.

Martin's testimony gave investigators the break in the case that they needed to convict Sherra and Turner in Lorenzen's murder.