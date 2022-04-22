Billy Ray Turner's sentencing for his remaining charges postponed

Both additional counts of conspiracy and intent to commit murder carry between 15 and 25 years in prison each and could be served concurrently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being convicted of Memphis Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright's murder towards the end of march, Billy Ray Turner was scheduled to appear in court Friday, April 22 to be sentenced for his remaining charges; Shelby County Court informed that his sentencing has been postponed.

Billy Ray Turner was found guilty of first degree murder Monday, March 21 after the jury deliberated for two hours. Turner was also found guilty on counts of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal intent to commit murder.

Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Turner to a life in prison for the first degree murder charge and set the sentencing date for his other two counts on April 22.

Both additional counts of conspiracy and intent to commit murder carry between 15 and 25 years in prison each and could be served concurrently.