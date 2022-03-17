Day 3 of testimony in trial of Billy Ray Turner for murder of Lorenzen Wright

Wednesday, witnesses provided a clearer picture of who was talking to whom near the crime that early July 2010 when Wright was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday marks day three of testimony in the trial of Billy Ray Turner for the murder of Memphis Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright.

Wednesday, the witnesses who took the stand provided a clearer picture of who was talking to whom near the crime that early July 2010 when Wright was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police Sgt. Dennis Evans outlined phone records and deleted messages between the accused killer Turner and the victim's ex-wife - Sherra Wright - in the weeks before and after Lorenzen Wright's shooting death. They also looked at calls involving Jimmie Martin, the so-called unindicted co-conspirator.

According to court documents, Martin who told investigators he helped clean up the crime scene and traveled with Turner to toss the murder weapon in a Walnut, MS lake.

Investigators also testified that once Lorenzen Wright's murder weapon was found, Sherra Wright's internet searches included 'Billy Turner', "Indictment definition' and 'Do fingerprints stay on objects underwater?'

Records also show more than 250 phone calls between Turner, Martin and Sherra Wright between late June and mid-August 2010.

Earlier Wednesday, Memphis Police Detective Jesse Browning continued his witness testimony from Tuesday about phone calls made between Turner, Sherra Wright, and Martin - in the days and hours leading up to the shooting.

TBI Special Agent Cervinia Braswell - who tested the murder weapon found in a Walnut, MS lake - said nine 9 mm cartridge casings found at the crime scene matched that murder weapon.

And Shelby County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Marco Ross - who conducted the autopsy - reviewed pictures taken of Lorenzen Wright at the crime scene, which showed entry wound of a bullet below Wright's left ear, an exit wound on the right side of the skull, along with bullets or bullet fragments found in his chest and right arm.