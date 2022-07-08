Billy Ray Turner sentenced to 41 more years in prison for crimes related to Lorenzen Wright's murder

Turner was sentenced to life in prison on March 21 when he was found guilty for the first degree murder charge. Friday, he was sentenced on other crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner, the convicted killer of former Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright, was sentenced to an additional 41 years in prison, on top of his original life sentence, for the remaining of his charges in the Lorenzen Wright case.

Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Billy Ray Turner to two 25-year sentences to be served concurrently (at the same time) on conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Turner was previously sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Also, on or around June 17, 2019 Turner was sentenced to 16 years for the charge of convicted felon unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

That 16 years, plus the 25 years today means 41 years on top of a life sentence.

Turner was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on March 21 when he was found guilty for the first degree murder charge.

Turner was originally scheduled to appear in court on April 22 to receive sentencing for his remaining charges, but the court date was rescheduled.

Case History

The long, drawn out hearings for Lorenzen’s murder have stretched over the last 12 years. In March of this year, all persons involved in the murder of Lorenzen were convicted and sentenced in the case.

Lorenzen Wright was an NBA player, and he and Sherra shared seven children. During his lifetime, he played for the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lorenzen was 34 when he was killed.

Memphis Police said they received a 911 call from Lorenzen’s cell phone July 19, 2010, and there were 11 gunshots recorded on the call. Police later found Lorenzen dead and abandoned in a field in southeast Memphis on July 28, 2010.

Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner were not arrested and charged with Wright’s murder until 2017. Investigators said they got a break in the case when they received a testimony from Jimmie Martin, Sherra’s cousin, who she recruited along with Turner in the conspiracy to murder Lorenzen.

Martin was incarcerated for the murder of his girlfriend, a non-related crime, at the time that he gave prosecutors his testimony. He was granted immunity in Lorenzen’s murder.