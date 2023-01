Coroner James Anderson said the body was found on Highway 302 and Barton Desoto Road.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A man was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi, Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating, and have not confirmed a cause of death at this time.

No further details have been released.