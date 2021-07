South Bellevue Blvd. just south of McLemore Ave. is shut down in all directions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has a South Memphis road blocked while they investigate a death.

MPD says a man was found dead in the road in the 1200 block of S. Bellevue, near the Bellevue Inn.

This is an active scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Bellevue BLVD just south of McLemore Ave is shut down in all directions. Police are investigating a body found in the road. pic.twitter.com/Q0ktvOzvbS — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) July 1, 2021