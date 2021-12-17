Body found in suitcase on Memphis street

Police found the body last Sunday in Midtown. As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made and the victim hasn't been named.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man's body was found in a suitcase on a street in Memphis last weekend.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to Pine Street and Eastmoreland Avenue for the suspicious call last Sunday at 9:50 p.m.

Police said preliminary information showed that the suspect hit the man with an object, causing his death.

If you know anything that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

