Investigation underway after man's body found in Arkansas drainage ditch

WYNNE, Ark. — The remains of what is believed to be a man were found in a drainage ditch in Wynne on Sunday by Arkansas State Police investigators.
According to a release from Arkansas State Police, a resident walking near 503 Front St. told Wynne police officers around 3 p.m. they found a body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash streets.
The department has asked the state police to lead the death investigation.
The remains were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where the man's identity will be determined, as well as the manner, cause, and time of death.
Leads were developed in the case starting on Sunday and an investigative file will be sent to the Cross County Prosecuting Attorney.
This story will be updated as more details are released.