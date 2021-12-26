Man killed in early morning shooting at Bolivar ATM

Police said the man allegedly approached a vehicle as it was leaving the bank's ATM in "a loud and aggressive manner". He was then shot.

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A man has died after he was shot early Sunday morning at a bank's ATM in Bolivar.

According to the Bolivar Police Department, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. at the CB&S Bank at 724 W. Market St.

When officers arrived, they found Latterence Smith, 33, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said Smith allegedly approached a vehicle as it was leaving the bank's ATM in "a loud and aggressive manner".

Someone in the vehicle pulled a gun and shot Smith, resulting in his death.

No charges have been filed and Bolivar police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

If you have any tips that can help police, call 731-658-4284 or 731-658-5101 or email tips@bolivartnpolice.org.