Bond set at $25,000 for second suspect in Whitehaven shooting

Both suspects appeared in court Thursday. Bond was previously set at $150,000 for the first suspect who was arrested, Julius Freeman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two men charged in Sunday's deadly shooting in Whitehaven that killed one and injured 10 others were back in court Thursday, and bond was set for one of the suspects.

The judge set the bond for Ladarius Marion at $25,000. Bond had previously been set at $150,000 for Julius Freeman and remained the same Thursday.

Freeman is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, attempted facilitation of second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

Marion was arrested Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Attorney Leslie Ballin, who represents Marion, said his original bond was $800,000. Ballin said they pushed for a lower bond based on video from the scene of the shooting, which he said showed shots fired in the direction of Marion and shots returned.

Both Freeman and Marion are due back in court March 10, 2023.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles and have since been released from the hospital.

While police were on the scene, they were notified of more shooting victims about a mile away at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive. Investigators said a man died at that scene and three other victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.