Police said the boy who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy was seriously injured after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on Pueblo Avenue.

According to police, another boy has been detained in connection to the shooting.

Police said the boy who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.