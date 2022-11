Memphis police said officers were called to the shooting at 4130 Kirby Pkwy. at 2:40 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon at a Sonic next door to Kirby High School, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The boy was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

According to police, the suspects were five Black men wearing ski masks in a dark grey 4-door Mercedes.

ABC24 will update this story as more information is released.