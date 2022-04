Memphis Police said the boy is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said via Twitter Monday that a 10-year-old boy was shot near Parkway Village in South Memphis.

MPD said the incident occurred at the 3700 block of Cambridge Station Drive.

The boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

At 9:36 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 3736 Cambridge Station Drive with a 10 year-old male juvenile shot. The victim was transported to LeBonheur critical. No suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 12, 2022

No suspect information has been released at this time.