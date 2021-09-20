Boy wakes to sound of gunfire; Memphis police said roommate confessed to killing boy's parents

According to the affidavit, the boy told police he saw “Mike” – identified as Michael Barkley – standing over his mom with a gun pointed at her head.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man confessed to shooting his roommates – a man and woman whose son was awakened by the gunfire.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Macon Road on Saturday, September 18, 2021. They found Keisha Marshall and Leander Maxwell shot. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to the affidavit, investigators said Maxwell was able to name his roommate – Michael Barkley – as the shooter, before both Maxwell and Marshall died from their injuries.

Investigators said Maxwell and Marshall’s son was in the home at the time and woke up at the sound of “pops.” According to the affidavit, the boy opened his door and told police he saw “Mike” – identified as Michael Barkley – standing over his mom with a gun pointed at her head. The boy told investigators “Mike” walked past him, then left in a gold car.

Investigators said Barkley had a gun on him when he was arrested. According to the affidavit, Barkley confessed to shooting the couple when questioned.

Barkley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is due in court Monday, September 27, 2021.