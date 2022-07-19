Family seeks justice after man left with stitches, blurred vision by Oakland police

Brandon Calloway led Oakland police on a short pursuit to his house after allegedly running a stop sign.

OAKLAND, Tenn. — The Oakland Police Department is under fire Tuesday after a photo started circulating on social media under #JusticeforBrandonCalloway, showing a man's bloody face after being taken into custody.

The 25-year-old's girlfriend also recorded video of the incident, showing officers entering his home. She's also heard screaming in the video "get off him, what's going on?"

According to an affidavit, officers followed Calloway to his home after he refused to stop for police. According to Oakland police, they tried to stop Calloway for running a stop sign and going 12 mph over the speed limit.

Calloway’s attorney, Andre Wharton, said excessive force was used.

"The police entered the home forcibly without announcing and used force that was totally excessive and unreasonable," Wharton said.

The affidavit said police did announce themselves, but Calloway ran upstairs. That's when officers pulled out their batons and tasers.

Wharton said Calloway sustained blunt force trauma to his head—needing stitches. He also said Calloway's vision is limited.

"We don't think that there's going to be any proof that Brandon was armed or that he ever displayed a knife, a gun, a bat, or any weapon like that," Wharton said.

According to the affidavit, police didn't see a weapon. It further reads that Calloway resisted arrest multiple times in his home by running upstairs and locking himself in a room.

The video shows three officers trying to get Calloway on the ground using batons and a taser. One officer is seen standing on his head.

Wharton said the video reminded him of the George Floyd incident and called the officer’s behavior animalistic, adding Brandon is lucky to be alive today.

"There were at least three officers to Brandon's 5'5" and 120 (pounds)," Wharton said. "It raises the question, was this called for?"

The affidavit further reads they eventually arrested Calloway and brought him into custody.

He is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, running a stop sign, and speeding.

Wharton said Tuesday the family isn't looking to file a lawsuit, but instead wants the police department to show accountability, drop the charges against Calloway and punish the officers.

"Brandon is not a convicted felon and does not have a misdemeanor on his record," Wharton said. "He is a college graduate."