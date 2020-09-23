$20,000 worth of items recovered & one in custody after break-in at University of Memphis Athletic Office building

The break-in happened Wednesday morning as police responded to reports of a suspicious person.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis police say one person is in custody after $20,000 worth of items were stolen from the school’s Athletic Office building.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Athletic Office building on the 500 block of Normal. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. They say when officers approached the suspect, he ran away, but was taken into custody nearby a short time later.

Officers say they found several items, mostly electronics, that had been taken from the building and thrown into a ditch outside the building. They say the items taken totaled about $20,000 worth.

The investigation is ongoing.