Audio of police interviews with Kenneth Walker, LMPD sergeant released

Walker was arrested the night police executed a no-knock search warrant at his girlfriend Breonna Taylor's apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 has obtained audio recordings of Louisville police interviews with LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend.

Mattingly executed the search warrant at Taylor's apartment the night of her death. He was shot in the leg by Walker, whose attorneys said he fired in self-defense, not knowing who was coming into the apartment.

His interview with LMPD's Public Integrity Unit on March 25 can be heard here:

In the audio recording, Mattingly says Breonna Taylor's apartment was a "soft target." Given this was a drug raid, by definition a soft target is a person, thing or location that is easily accessible and relatively unprotected.

Mattingly told investigators when they served the warrant on March 13, the only activity police noticed before knocking on her door was a TV light glowing in her bedroom.

Attorneys have told us in the past there were seven people on scene that night. In the the interview Mattingly names four other people who were officials working with him, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.

"They said they did not believe she had children or animals, but they weren't sure...said she should be there alone because they knew where their target was," Mattingly said.

When Mattingly says that police "knew where their target was" it appears to be a reference to Jamarcus Glover, who is Taylor's ex-boyfriend and one of the main suspects who was listed on the warrant. Glover was not at Taylor's apartment.

Walker, who was not listed in the search warrant, was at his girlfriend's apartment the night of the shooting. A registered gun owner, Walker fired back at officers executing the warrant, saying he did not know who was coming into the apartment.

He was charged with attempted murder, though those charges were later dropped after Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said more investigation was needed.

Walker was interviewed by the Public Integrity Unit three separate times. WHAS11 is uploading the recordings now.

New video posted on social media Wednesday night also shows Walker being arrested the night of the shooting.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.