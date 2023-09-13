Brighton High student charged with threatening to "shoot up the school" in SnapChat post

Investigators identified the teen who made and shared the post as a 14-year-old Brighton High student from Atoka.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 14-year-old Atoka boy is charged after officials said he threatened to “shoot up” Brighton High School.

Brighton, Tennessee, Mayor Stephanie Chapman-Washam posted information on what happened to Facebook. She said about 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the Brighton High School Resource Officer learned about a SnapChat post where a teen threatened to “shoot up the school.”

The mayor said after he was interviewed by Brighton Police, the teen was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property. He was then released to his parents until a Juvenile Court hearing later in September.