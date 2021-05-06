Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in Brinkley

The Brinkley Police Department's chief of police confirmed that a homicide occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

BRINKLEY, Ark. — The Brinkley Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the city on Thursday around 5:15 pm.

Arkansas State Police are involved in the investigation and arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Police say 33-year-old Bernard Pearson was shot shortly before 6 p.m. in a parking lot on Chicago Street.

Pearson was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say a 26-year-old Fayetteville man later surrendered and is being held in custody.

Pearson's body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where the cause and manner of death will be determined.