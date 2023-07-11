Burglars rob jewelry store in less than two minutes | MPD searching for suspects

MPD said four suspects stole a metal cash box that contained $500 and an undetermined amount of jewelry from the glass cases and table.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for four men who they say broke into a jewelry store and stole a cash box and an underdetermined amount of jewelry early Tuesday morning.

MPD said officers responded to a burglary call at Cunningham's Watch and Jewelry Repair located at 300 N. Cleveland St. Tuesday, July 11at 1:49 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found broken glass and window security bars that were removed from the store's windows, MPD said.

According to MPD, four men were seen arriving at the jewelry store and getting out of two separate cars, a Chrysler 300 and a black Infiniti sedan or coupe at 1:49 a.m. MPD said the men broke the plexiglass window with pole-like object and then kicked the window's security bars off.

The men stole a metal cash box that contained $500 and an undetermined amount of jewelry from the glass cases and table, MPD said.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a red flat bill hat with a headlamp on it, MPD said. Another suspect was wearing a white hoodie. The third suspect were wearing a gray hoodie, blue nitrile gloves and a black ski mask, and the fourth suspect was wearing a yellow safety vest, a black hoodie and white work gloves, MPD said.

MPD said the suspects were seen fleeing the parking lot at 1:49 a.m. heading northbound on Cleaveland St.