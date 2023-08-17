Buster’s Liquor store robbed for the third time in a year

The break-in happened early Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into Buster's Liquor store early Thursday morning for the third time this year, Memphis Police said Thursday.

Memphis Police said they responded to the scene around 4:41 a.m. Thursday, finding the store's glass front windows busted. They found one man on scene and detained him.

The burglary is just the latest in a string of break-ins across the city targeting liquor stores, game stores, and more this year.

As of June, business burglaries have grown more than 40% and shoplifting has increased by almost 28% over the past year, according to the Memphis public safety data hub.