x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buster’s Liquor store robbed for the third time in a year

The break-in happened early Thursday morning.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into Buster's Liquor store early Thursday morning for the third time this year, Memphis Police said Thursday.

Memphis Police said they responded to the scene around 4:41 a.m. Thursday, finding the store's glass front windows busted. They found one man on scene and detained him.

The burglary is just the latest in a string of break-ins across the city targeting liquor stores, game stores, and more this year.

As of June, business burglaries have grown more than 40% and shoplifting has increased by almost 28% over the past year, according to the Memphis public safety data hub. 

This story will be updated when more information is provided about the robbery. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

West Memphis, AR rape suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous

Before You Leave, Check This Out