Byhalia man accused of firing shots at another driver along I-55 near West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested a Byhalia, Mississippi, man who they said fired shots at another driver along I-55 near the Tennessee-Arkansas border.

63-year-old Gerald Koelling is in the West Memphis jail and is expected to be charged with committing a terroristic act.

Investigators said Koelling and the other driver were northbound on I-55 about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Koelling fired a shot at the other driver. They said no one was hurt, but a bullet did hit the other driver’s car.

Koelling was stopped by an Arkansas State Trooper near Poinsett and the Crittenden County line, where he was taken into custody.