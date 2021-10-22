Bystander killed, suspect injured in crash during police chase in Whitehaven

Investigators said both Memphis and Bartlett Police were trying to stop 19-year-old Johnny Landon, who was wanted on aggravated assault warrants.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person was killed and a suspect injured in a crash during a police chase Thursday afternoon in Whitehaven.

Investigators said it all began when Memphis Police, along with Bartlett Police, were in the area of Mississippi and Lamar when they tried to stop 19-year-old Johnny Landon, who they said had active warrants for aggravated assault. They said Landon stopped briefly at Hernando and Alice, then rammed a Bartlett squad car and took off.

Memphis Police followed Landon’s vehicle but said they lost sight of him on Elvis Presley near Winchester. They said as Landon approached Raines Road from Elvis Presley Blvd., he crashed into another vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries. That person has not been identified by police.

Investigators said Landon was taken into custody after the crash. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

They said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.