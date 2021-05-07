Capitol Riot "Zip-Tie guy" from Tennessee asks judge to let him call his mom for Mother's Day

Eric Munchel and his mom were released under strict conditions, including being banned from talking to any other capitol riot co-defendants - including each another.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man accused in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge if he can call his mother, who is also accused in the riot, on Mother's Day.

Eric Munchel was seen on a viral video carrying plastic zip-tie restraints inside the capitol January 6th. His mother Lisa Eisenhart is also charged in the insurrection. They've both pleaded not guilty.

The pair were released under strict conditions, including being banned from talking to any other capitol riot co-defendants - including each another.

Munchel's attorney told a federal judge the two wouldn't talk about any aspect of the case.