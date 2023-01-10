Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis

Officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square, according to an ABC24 crew on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area.

An ABC24 crew also saw at least three cars broken into at Applebee's on Union Avenue and at least one car broken into at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.