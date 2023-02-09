MPD releases pictures in one of two deadly crashes that happened in less than a hour of each other on Summer Ave. in early September

Investigators said the hit-and-run vehicle was a dark-colored 2006-2007 Dodge Charger, according to MPD, and would have front-end damage.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released grainy pictures of the suspect's vehicle in one of two deadly crashes within an hour along Summer Ave. in early September.

MPD said that officers responded to a deadly pedestrian crash at Summer Avenue and White Station about 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. They found a pedestrian had been struck, and the driver had taken off from the scene. The man died from his injuries.

Investigators said the hit-and-run vehicle was a dark-colored 2006-2007 Dodge Charger, according to MPD, and would have front-end damage. It was last seen northbound on White Station Road.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau at 901-636-4640 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Report #WC2324343

The other crash on Summer Ave. happened less than an hour before the pedestrian was struck.

Officers said they responded to a two-vehicle crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Summer Avenue and Sycamore View Road.

Two men and one woman were found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD. They said three men were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.