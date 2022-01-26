Car crash victims determined to have died from gunshot wound on I-240

Memphis police are looking for information leading to suspects after new evidence confirms the victims were shot multiple times before the crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police investigators determined Wednesday that victims of a car crash earlier this month had in fact died of gunshot wounds.

According to a report by Memphis police, on Sunday, January 8 around midnight, officers responded to an accident call at Dividend Drive and Corporate Avenue. Officers found two victims deceased. Both were ejected from a crashed Infiniti sedan.

Upon closer observation, it was determined the victims had been shot multiple times.

Police said further investigation revealed the victims traveled eastbound on I-240 near Millbranch when they were struck by gunfire, veered off the interstate, and crashed.

This is an ongoing investigation.