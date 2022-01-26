Car crash victims determined to have died from gunshot wound on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police investigators determined Wednesday that victims of a car crash earlier this month had in fact died of gunshot wounds.
According to a report by Memphis police, on Sunday, January 8 around midnight, officers responded to an accident call at Dividend Drive and Corporate Avenue. Officers found two victims deceased. Both were ejected from a crashed Infiniti sedan.
Upon closer observation, it was determined the victims had been shot multiple times.
Police said further investigation revealed the victims traveled eastbound on I-240 near Millbranch when they were struck by gunfire, veered off the interstate, and crashed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Those with information can contact Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.