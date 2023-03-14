Four teens detained after crash following carjacking and police chase

MPD investigators said four suspects were detained: two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said four teens were detained after a carjacking and police chase that went from Millington into Frayser early Tuesday morning.

MPD said about 3 a.m. Tuesday. March 14, 2023, officers learned a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Millington was in the area of Willow Wyck Dr. S. and Walloon Dr. They said when the officers tried to stop the driver, the vehicle took off.

According to MPD, while being chased, the driver was speeding recklessly and driving on the opposite side of the road.

Investigators said officers chased the fleeing vehicle until it crashed at Danny Thomas and North Watkins Rd.

MPD said no one was injured.