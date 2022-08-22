Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?

Memphis Police said they have not gotten any reports regarding such incidents, and are asking that anyone who had it happen please contact MPD investigators.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store.

According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on the door handles of the victims’ vehicles, causing them to fall ill. The posts claim the substance causes the victim to become numb, confused, and then pass out in order for someone to rob them.

MPD told ABC24 they are aware of the posts but have not been able to find any reports regarding the incidents. The Memphis Fire Department also said they do not have any information on such incidents.

Memphis Police investigators are asking that if this happened to anyone, for those people to please contact them at 901-545-2677 so they can investigate.